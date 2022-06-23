Abukar sentenced to 166 months for second-degree murder without intent

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Muhidin Abukar has been sentenced to 166 months, about 14 years, for second-degree murder without intent for the 2019 death of Garad Roble.

At the beginning of the sentencing, Abukar, 33, wanted to withdraw his guilty plea but the State disagreed and Judge Haynes denied the motion. He later withdrew his request to withdraw the guilty plea knowing the judge was going to continue sentencing.

During the sentencing, the victim advocate read Roble’s mother’s victim impact statement. The statement talked about Roble’s interests, his personality and how much his mother misses him.

Abukar interrupted the reading of the statement and Judge Haynes threatened to hold him in contempt.

In May, Abukar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony shortly before his trial was set to begin. The plea agreement was 166 months.

Since Abukar took the plea deal he did not get max sentence, which was 40 years.

Abukar had a mistrial in December 2021 after the jury could not come to a conclusion to convict him of aiding and abetting second degree murder.

Abukar and Ayub Iman, 25, of Rochester, both had been charged in the death of Roble.

Earlier this month, Iman was sentenced to 326 months, which is a little more than 27 years, for second-degree murder aiding and abetting for the 2019 death of Roble.

