Water main break in northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Utilities is tending to a water main break off 18th Ave and 48th Street NW. As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday those living just south of 48th Street were without water. RPU turned off the water to fix the leak.

Crews on the scene say the water main will be repaired in a couple hours. A backhoe was at the location working to fix the problem, so if you were awoken by loud machinery Wednesday morning, this is what was going on.

Water could be seen shooting up from 48th Street NW around 11 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when crews were alerted to the scene. The intersection is blocked off as they work to mend the break.

Rochester Public Utilities works to fix leak (KTTC)

