Ronald McDonald House receives care packages from Subaru, LLS

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Subaru of Rochester, in partnership with the Upper Plains Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), delivered blankets, messages of hope, and arts and crafts kits to patients on Tuesday.

“The whole idea is to show that it takes a village to take care of our patients, right?” said Shannon Blake, the LLS regional advancement director. “From the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, to the Ronald McDonald House who houses them, to Mayo Clinic down the road if they’re receiving care, and then Subaru to provide the hope and warmth.”

This is a part of the national partnership between Subaru and the LLS, which allows local dealers chances to give care packages such as these to patients in need in their communities.

“We want to make sure people are loving what they drive, be on the lot and helping out in the community, so this is something we’re very passionate about,” said Savanna Cordle, HR Generalist for Penz Automotive.

