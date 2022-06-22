Advertisement

Quick warm-up Thursday; Rain chances possible for the weekend

Looking ahead
Looking ahead
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pleasant and comfortable conditions continue across the region this evening following a beautiful day. Temperatures overnight will be in the low 60s with mainly clear skies and calm south winds.

Warm, but comfortable conditions are on tap for Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Despite the heat, dew points will remain comfortable in the 50s. We’ll enjoy widespread sunshine once again with breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

Rain chances return to the region for Friday and Saturday, but look to remain rather limited on Friday. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but the majority of our area will stay dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with breezy south winds.

The better chance for wet weather in our area moves in for Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s.

Seasonably cool temperatures in the 70s settle into the region on Sunday and look to linger into early next week with abundant sunshine.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast
Sarah's 7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

