Public meeting to be held regarding CR 44 and Hwy 14 intersection project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The public is invited to attend a public meeting to learn more about the County Road 44 and Highway 14 Intersection Project.

According to Olmsted County, the meeting will be held Thursday, June 30 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Montessori School located at 5099 7th St. NW.

Olmsted County, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), is planning improvements at CR 44 and Highway 14. Improvement goals include increasing safety and mobility at the intersection as well as supporting regional growth and future economic development.

Those who attend the public meeting will have the opportunity to talk with the project team, review traffic data and discuss existing issues and concerns near the intersection, learn about next steps from both MnDOT and Olmsted County, and share feedback with the project team.

All meeting materials will be available on the project website after the meeting. Comments can be submitted online at the project website via the comment form. Comments can also be mailed to 3701 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416 to Dan McNiel.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

For additional information about the project and details about the public meeting on June 30 click here.

