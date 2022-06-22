Picture-perfect Wednesday weather! Rain chances slowly build as we approach the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a beautiful, bright, and pleasant day ahead of us thanks to a large area of high pressure that is moving into the region from the west. Expect sunny skies with tranquil conditions today with crisp, dry air in place instead of the rich, heavy humidity we experienced earlier in the week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a comfortable northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s this evening with clear skies and a light breeze. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s, which is typical for this time of the year.

Thursday is looking bright and sunny again, but a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s as gusty south winds on the backside of the departing area of high pressure work with some late June sunshine in the warming cause. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday night and Friday morning as a storm system approaches from the west. We’ll have more sparse shower activity in the afternoon with occasional sunshine in the area and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. South winds will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Friday night and a portion of our Saturday. This activity will develop ahead of a cold front that will be approaching from the northwest. Expect scattered thunderstorms, some of which may become strong at times in the morning and midday hours before that cold front sweeps through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have abundant sunshine later in the day with high temperatures in the low 80s and a gusty south wind that will turn to the west behind the front in the afternoon.

Cool, dry, crisp Canadian air will once again settle into the region Sunday under high pressure, making for a terrific end to the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a slight northwest breeze.

