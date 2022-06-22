Advertisement

KTTC News Now: Mayo Clinic finishes COVID-19 pill study

By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic recently completed a study surrounding Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills to treat COVID-19 symptoms in its patients.

The clinic studied 483 high-risk patients who took the five-day series of pills to treat their symptoms. The median age of the patient was 63 years old.

The study surrounded events of patients getting recurring symptoms of COVID-19 after completing the series of pills.

Of the 483 patients studied, only four or .8% had recurring symptoms. All four had comorbidities or other health problems.

Today, KTTC News Now spoke with Dr. Raymund Razonable, an Infectious Disease Doctor with the Mayo Clinic about the study and how he feels about the drug moving forward for his patients.

For more about the study, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in southeast Rochester
Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search
Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start
Crash
22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Cheyenne Cadena
Lester Prairie Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Keith Ellison
Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions
Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions
Mayo Clinic Paxlovid Study
Chuck Hazama tree planting
City of Rochester plants tree in honor of former Mayor Chuck Hazama