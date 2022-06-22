Advertisement

Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions

Ellison says the right to an abortion is protected in Minnesota.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held a press conference Tuesday confirming the state’s commitment to protecting women from other states who travel to Minnesota seeking or providing abortion.

Ellison says the right to an abortion is protected in Minnesota.

He also issued guidance to abortion providers about their rights under Minnesota law.

Ellison was joined by Planned Parenthood President and CEO Sarah Stoesz and professor Michael Steenson from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

“So I just want to say, when citizens hear that Roe vs. Wade is overturned, know that that does not overturn the right to abortion in Minnesota. You still have it in your attorney general is going to fight to defend it. But it is true that in many other states, including Minnesota border states, things will be much tougher after Dobbs,” says Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering a legal challenge to Roe vs. Wade in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health.

A decision from the nation’s highest court could come this month.

Press Conference Advising Minnesotans about their right to abortion and reproductive healthcare

Posted by Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in southeast Rochester
Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search
Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start
Crash
22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Cheyenne Cadena
Lester Prairie Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
KTTC News Now: Mayo Clinic finishes COVID-19 pill study
Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions
Mayo Clinic Paxlovid Study
Chuck Hazama tree planting
City of Rochester plants tree in honor of former Mayor Chuck Hazama