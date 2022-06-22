Downtown Rochester Ramp 6 closed for construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Parking Ramp 6, located on 1 Street SE and 1 Ave. SE, will be closed through Thursday, June 30 for maintenance work.

According to Rochester Public Parking, those who have a contract to park at Ramp 6 will have access to every other municipal ramp during this closure using their current keycard.

The entrance to Ramp 6 was closed Tuesday and all cars must be removed by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Cars remaining after Thursday will be towed out of the facility.

The ramp is expected to re-open Thursday, June 30.

All-ramp access for contract holders will continue through the end of next week. Parkers are welcome back in as soon as the barriers at the entry have been removed.

