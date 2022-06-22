Advertisement

Downtown Rochester Ramp 6 closed for construction

Parking Ramp 6 in Downtown Rochester
Parking Ramp 6 in Downtown Rochester(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Parking Ramp 6, located on 1 Street SE and 1 Ave. SE, will be closed through Thursday, June 30 for maintenance work.

According to Rochester Public Parking, those who have a contract to park at Ramp 6 will have access to every other municipal ramp during this closure using their current keycard.

The entrance to Ramp 6 was closed Tuesday and all cars must be removed by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Cars remaining after Thursday will be towed out of the facility.

The ramp is expected to re-open Thursday, June 30.

All-ramp access for contract holders will continue through the end of next week. Parkers are welcome back in as soon as the barriers at the entry have been removed.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
Police presence in southeast Rochester
Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search
Rochester Public Utilities works to fix leak
Water main break in north Rochester
Crash
22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

Latest News

Rochester Swimming
Rochester Swim Club pushes for more swimming pools
Dominion Energy’s North Anna Nuclear Power Station in Louisa County.
Scheduled Simulated Nuclear Incident Drill
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Dover woman found six days after falling in garage