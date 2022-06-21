Warm and humid today; more comfortable temps for the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting astronomical summer today on a warm and humid note, but at least it won’t be quite as hot as Monday in our area. A cold front is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley working to draw in some slightly drier, less humid air for the middle part of the week. A few thunderstorms popped up along that front in the predawn hours this morning and spotty showers will be possible this afternoon along and behind the front. Scattered thunderstorms will develop to the south and southeast of our area late in the day once the front has edged its way in that direction. Otherwise, we’ll have plenty of sunshine in the area today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, several degrees cooler than the 96 degrees we experienced on Monday officially in Rochester.

As of the predawn hours today, we're officially in astronomical summer. (KTTC)

High pressure from the west will move into the region, bringing clear skies and more comfortable conditions tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s with a light west breeze.

We’ll enjoy a day filled with sunshine throughout our Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s. A moderate northwest breeze under that high pressure will continue to pump in the crisp, dry air from the northern Plains so there will be even less humidity in the air.

After a breezy and warm Thursday that will feature sunshine, high temperatures in the mid-80s, and a gusty south breeze, there will be a chance for a few thunderstorms in the area early Friday. Expect occasional sunshine with drier skies later in the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday is still looking like the cloudiest, most unsettled day of the week. There will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the mid-morning through the afternoon, and the early evening as a cold front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Cool, dry, Canadian air will settle into the region on Sunday under high pressure, making for a bright and comfortable end to the weekend. We’ll have sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon Sunday.

