Scheduled Simulated Nuclear Incident Drill

Residents Near Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant Should Not Be Alarmed
Dominion Energy's North Anna Nuclear Power Station in Louisa County.
Dominion Energy's North Anna Nuclear Power Station in Louisa County.(Ned Oliver)
By Ashley Walker
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and other state, county, and city agencies will be taking part in a simulated emergency at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant.

On Tuesday, June 21, there will be a variety of field activities and tests that will take place near the plant in Dakota and Goodhue Counties in Minnesota, as well as Pierce County in Wisconsin.

The tests are to prepare emergency responders, state officials, and plant operators in case of an unlikely event of a nuclear generating plant incident. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Xcel Energy, and many other agencies involved hope that their communities will work together efficiently and effectively in response to the drill.

