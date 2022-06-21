Advertisement

RPS announces new Director of Communications

Mamisoa Knutson
Mamisoa Knutson(RPS)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) announced Tuesday the hiring of the new Director of Communications, Mamisoa Knutson.

According to the announcement, Knutson served as the Assistant Director of Communications for the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) prior to joining RPS. She has also held Communication roles for Olmsted County and the University of Minnesota Rochester.

Knutson is a native of Madagascar and grew up in Australia, Papua New Guinea, the U.K., the U.S., and Kenya. She moved back to the U.S. to pursue her college education and earned a B.A. in Communications from Waldorf University and an M.A. in Leadership from Augsburg University.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the students, staff, and school communities in Rochester, which I proudly call home,” Knutson said. “Every day Rochester Public Schools inspires, challenges, and empowers our students, and I look forward to sharing those stories in partnership with a great team.”

Knutson will start her position June 23, 2022, pending school board approval.

