Advertisement

Rochesterfest runs through June 25

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochesterfest is underway at Soldiers Field Park. It started Saturday and runs through June 25. Monday was hot, but families still made it out to attend some kids’ friendly events. A big tent was set up for people to gather under.

PossAbilities hosted an Ice Cream Social from 4-6:30 p.m. It was a free event for kids and adults to enjoy free ice cream, games and activities.

The Giggle Givers performed on stage at 5 p.m.

All donations benefited PossAbilities.

There are many events happening all week long. Food vendors are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a full list of events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Catalytic Converter Thefts
Catalytic converter thefts continue to soar, experts say it will get worse
Dover woman found six days after falling in garage
The extreme heat has caused some pavement to buckle in Waseca County.
Hot temperatures cause road pavement to buckle

Latest News

Plenty of beach goers cooled off by the water, Monday in Clear Lake.
Clear Lake residents cool off at the beach Monday
Rochester leaders encourage community effort to combat heat
45-year-old Roo Yori will be featured, for the 7th time, in an episode of American Ninja...
Rochester man competes in 7th season of American Ninja Warrior
Crash
One dead in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck