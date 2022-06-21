Rochesterfest runs through June 25

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochesterfest is underway at Soldiers Field Park. It started Saturday and runs through June 25. Monday was hot, but families still made it out to attend some kids’ friendly events. A big tent was set up for people to gather under.

PossAbilities hosted an Ice Cream Social from 4-6:30 p.m. It was a free event for kids and adults to enjoy free ice cream, games and activities.

The Giggle Givers performed on stage at 5 p.m.

All donations benefited PossAbilities.

There are many events happening all week long. Food vendors are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a full list of events, click here.

