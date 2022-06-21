Advertisement

Rochester Public Library’s book sale gives opportunity to cool down during Rochesterfest

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – RPL kicked off its latest Rochesterfest book sale. The sale will run all week alongside Rochesterfest from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will close at 6 p.m. the last day of Rochesterfest.

At the sale, they are offering a wide variety of books which are listed by genre.

One main feature is that every book costs $2 or less, and children’s’ books only cost 50 cents each. All of the money raised goes towards the upkeep of RPL and its programs.

“Not only are we helping the library, but, just being able to see people’s eyes light up. I had one guy who saw a World Atlas, a really beautiful book, and his eyes lit up and he said ‘I’ve been looking for this book for years.’ And it was a hard cover, so it cost him all of two bucks,” said Val Kaliszewski, the organizer of the sale.

Each year, the library raises thousands of dollars from this sale. In 2019, Kaliszewski says they raised $10,000.

