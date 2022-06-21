Advertisement

RCTC’s Practical Nursing program ranked #1 in Minnesota

RCTC
RCTC(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) announced Tuesday its Practical Nursing program is ranked #1 in Minnesota by NursingProcess.org.

According to the announcement, each Practical Nursing program is evaluated on three factors including the average NCLEX-PN exam first time pass rates of the most recent five years; the academic quality based on enrollment rate, graduation rate and retention rate; and the NursingProcess.org editorial staff ratings and the nursing school reputation.

The NCLEX-PN exam is utilized by state boards of nursing around the country for testing proficiency and granting practical nursing licensure (LPN).

RCTC says NCLEX-PN rates are one of the best ways to determine how well a school is preparing their students for a career in practical nursing.

The data required for the rankings was gathered from IPEDs, State Board of Nursing Websites, U.S. News & World Report, Niche, Grad Reports, Rate My Professors, and official school websites.

More information about RCTC and its programs can be found here.

