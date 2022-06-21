Million Dollar Shoot Out in full swing for Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of the year again when golfers put their swings to the test for the Rochesterfest Million Dollar Shoot Out.

The event was out at Hadley Creek Golf Course. The shot was 112 yards.

The event kicked off on Sunday and the qualifying round wraps up Wednesday.

Each day of the competition, the golfers who hit the first, second and third closest to the hole make it to the final round on Friday.

But the lucky few who get an ace automatically make it to the final shootout.

“It’s kinda a showcase of the young talent and the young people which The First Tee program is basically about. It’s about young people growing their character and making them better people. It’s not always about athletic endeavors, and that’s what the program is all about,” First Tee vice president Skip Hambright said.

The finalists will be competing at Soldiers Field course around 5:15 on Friday for a chance to make a hole in one and win a million dollars.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.