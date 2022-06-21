Advertisement

Million Dollar Shoot Out in full swing for Rochesterfest

It’s that time of the year again when golfers put their swings to the test for the Rochesterfest Million Dollar Shoot Out.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of the year again when golfers put their swings to the test for the Rochesterfest Million Dollar Shoot Out.

The event was out at Hadley Creek Golf Course. The shot was 112 yards.

The event kicked off on Sunday and the qualifying round wraps up Wednesday.

Each day of the competition, the golfers who hit the first, second and third closest to the hole make it to the final round on Friday.

But the lucky few who get an ace automatically make it to the final shootout.

“It’s kinda a showcase of the young talent and the young people which The First Tee program is basically about. It’s about young people growing their character and making them better people. It’s not always about athletic endeavors, and that’s what the program is all about,” First Tee vice president Skip Hambright said.

The finalists will be competing at Soldiers Field course around 5:15 on Friday for a chance to make a hole in one and win a million dollars.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in southeast Rochester
Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search
Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start
Cheyenne Cadena
Lester Prairie Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old girl
Crash
22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America

Latest News

Chuck Hazama tree planting
City of Rochester plants tree in honor of former Mayor Chuck Hazama
Million Dollar Shoot Out
RPS
RPS’s new strategic plan will focus on deeper learning, life after graduation
PRS Strategic Action Plan, Darian Leddy reports