Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was arrested after taking off from police on foot in southeast Rochester.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 Block of 11th Avenue Southeast. Police said the reason for the stop was for speed and a registration violation.

The driver fled the vehicle on foot and left an infant along with an uncooperative passenger.

Police said an adult male, who is suspected to be the driver, was arrested in the 800 Block of 4th Street Southeast. The search lasted for roughly an hour.

The child was medically checked out and released and is okay.

Rochester Police and the Minnesota State Patrol were involved.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

