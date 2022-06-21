Advertisement

Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search

Police presence in southeast Rochester
Police presence in southeast Rochester(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was arrested after taking off from police on foot in southeast Rochester.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 Block of 11th Avenue Southeast. Police said the reason for the stop was for speed and a registration violation.

The driver fled the vehicle on foot and left an infant along with an uncooperative passenger.

Police said an adult male, who is suspected to be the driver, was arrested in the 800 Block of 4th Street Southeast. The search lasted for roughly an hour.

The child was medically checked out and released and is okay.

Rochester Police and the Minnesota State Patrol were involved.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne Cadena
Lester Prairie Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old girl
The extreme heat has caused some pavement to buckle in Waseca County.
Hot temperatures cause road pavement to buckle
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.
2 sheriff’s deputies disciplined over handling of Bob Saget’s death
Crash
One dead in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

Latest News

DAV job fair
Disabled American Veterans virtual job fair kicks off Tuesday
Rochester Public Library’s book sale gives opportunity to cool down during Rochesterfest
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start
Rochester
Public pools in southeast Minnesota off to rough summer start