Disabled American Veterans virtual job fair kicks off Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Disabled American Veterans is hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday.

The fair is from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. online. More than 40 employers will be available, with jobs ranging from construction, to healthcare to clerical.

According to DAV, jobs available will range from entry level to senior management.

According to DAV, it will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the start of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 260,000 attendees and more than 157,000 job offers.

Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities.

DAV said the guide offers best practices and tools for employers with the goal of inspiring more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.

There will be resume help and career counseling available at the job fair. Help with Department of Veterans Affairs claims and benefits will also be available.

To register for the job fair, click here.

