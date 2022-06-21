Advertisement

Cooler, less humid air moves in for Wednesday

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a sweltering start to the work week, we are looking forward to enjoying some more comfortable temperatures for the remainder of the week. A passing cold front earlier today will usher in cooler, more seasonal temperatures and less humid conditions for the coming days. A few clouds are possible overnight with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures and dew points next five days
Temperatures and dew points next five days(KTTC)

Cooler, less humid conditions are in store for our area Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday, but humidity is expected to remain low. Abundant sunshine is expected areawide with breezy southwest winds.

Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday with a better opportunity for rain on Saturday. A complete washout isn’t expected, but some rain is possible for part of the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s on both days.

Cooler temperatures in the low to mid-70s settle into the region Sunday and look to remain in our area through early next week with pleasant sunshine.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

