Advertisement

Clear Lake residents cool off at the beach Monday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – Monday brought extreme heat, and a great way to cool off is packing up the beach towels and heading to the beach.

KTTC found plenty of beach goers Monday afternoon in Clear Lake. It was a little windy to take the boat out, but it didn’t stop some folks from hitting the waves.

Clear Lake’s ‘Lady of the Lake’ was docked Monday, but the sandy opening nearby was packed. Some building sandcastles, others taking a dip in the lake, and a few, seeking shelter in the shade.

“We’re here watching this little girl over there,” Andrea Berndt said, pointing to her daughter playing the splash pad. “We’re getting some sunshine and burning off some energy.”

“I thought it was just gonna be a really hot day here,” Andrew Sydow said. “But, we’ve got a nice breeze coming in off the lake. You couldn’t ask for more.”

If you’re heading out Monday, don’t forget the sunscreen and water bottle.

RELATED STORY: Rochester leaders encourage community effort to combat heat (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Catalytic Converter Thefts
Catalytic converter thefts continue to soar, experts say it will get worse
Dover woman found six days after falling in garage
The extreme heat has caused some pavement to buckle in Waseca County.
Hot temperatures cause road pavement to buckle

Latest News

Rochester leaders encourage community effort to combat heat
45-year-old Roo Yori will be featured, for the 7th time, in an episode of American Ninja...
Rochester man competes in 7th season of American Ninja Warrior
Crash
One dead in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck
Cheyenne Cadena
Lester Prairie Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old girl