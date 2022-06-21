Clear Lake residents cool off at the beach Monday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – Monday brought extreme heat, and a great way to cool off is packing up the beach towels and heading to the beach.

KTTC found plenty of beach goers Monday afternoon in Clear Lake. It was a little windy to take the boat out, but it didn’t stop some folks from hitting the waves.

Clear Lake’s ‘Lady of the Lake’ was docked Monday, but the sandy opening nearby was packed. Some building sandcastles, others taking a dip in the lake, and a few, seeking shelter in the shade.

“We’re here watching this little girl over there,” Andrea Berndt said, pointing to her daughter playing the splash pad. “We’re getting some sunshine and burning off some energy.”

“I thought it was just gonna be a really hot day here,” Andrew Sydow said. “But, we’ve got a nice breeze coming in off the lake. You couldn’t ask for more.”

If you’re heading out Monday, don’t forget the sunscreen and water bottle.

