City of Rochester plants tree in honor of former Mayor Chuck Hazama

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester is honoring former Mayor Chuck Hazama in a lasting way.

The longtime mayor died last November at 89 years old.

Hazama’s family and other community members gathered at Hazama Gateway Plaza across from Fire Station 1 for a tree planting ceremony to honor the former mayor’s life.

City arborists helped pick out and plant the tree. It’s right next to Hazama’s wife Aly’s tree that was planted in her memory in 2002.

Mayor Hazama’s tree is a Redbud tree while Aly’s is a Crab Tree.

City arborists say, as both trees grow, their branches will start to touch near the top.

“Both of my parents love plants and gardening, so this is a honor that they can live on in nature. When they’re walking or going for walk on the shore their or pathway, they can just come in here and enjoy it and remembering my dad for all he did. It was like his third child I think in a lot of ways. He loved this city so much,” Chuck and Aly’s daughter Ann Hazama said.

Following the tree planting dedication, there was a photo slideshow honoring former Mayor Hazama at Rochesterfest at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.

