Advertisement

Beyonce releases new single from upcoming album

Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For the first time in two years, Beyonce has released a new single.

The song, “Break My Soul,” was released Monday night initially only on Tidal, the streaming service co-owned by her husband Jay-Z, Variety said.

The single is expected to be featured on an upcoming album, “Renaissance,” which Billboard said will be released July 29.

The new album is expected to be a followup to 2016′s hit album “Lemonade.”

Since “Lemonade,” Beyonce has released a collaboration with Jay-Z, a live album, a “Lion King” soundtrack and had a song featured on the fil, “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne Cadena
Lester Prairie Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old girl
The extreme heat has caused some pavement to buckle in Waseca County.
Hot temperatures cause road pavement to buckle
Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Police presence in southeast Rochester
Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search
Crash
One dead in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

Latest News

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks...
14-year-old loses hand playing with fireworks, officials say
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement
A teen sister is accused of killing her brother in a stabbing.
Ohio teen accused of stabbing brother to death
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies