Athlete of the Week - Lake City Girls Golf

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) –There’s nothing like winning a state title.

It was so exciting for all of us,” Lake City junior Brooke Bee said.

Its a feeling Bee, Kaitlin Schmidt and the Lake City Girls Golf team has now felt twice.

“It is the most amazing feeling in the world,” Schmidt said.

“It was the best thing ever,” Lake City Sophomore Ella Matzke said.

As Matzke, Mattie Mears, Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen and Emma Berge accomplished their goal of going back to back.

“The first one was like kind of crazy like we knew we could do it, but we were like oh my gosh we’re state champs, but then this one is like definitely a goal something we were grinding towards the entire season,” Matzke said.

The Tigers won by 39 shots and with four golfers in the individual top ten making a statement with their play.

“All of our girls are completely committed they go to camps in the winter, tournaments. I mean outside of school season its insane the amount of dedication and commitment we put into this sport,” Schmidt said.

“We’re so deep and we’re and we’re still going to be deep. There’s still girls coming that have so much talent and even though we only lost Molly I think its cool to go back to back and still have returning players that are proving themselves,” Matzke said.

But what really sets this group apart isn’t individual, its what they are as a team.

“These girls aren’t only my teammates like they’re my bestfriends, we’re like sisters. We’re all so close and I can go to them with anything whether its golf or anything off the course,” Mears said.

“It’s so special, I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. This team is like my favorite team, they’re my best friends,” Bee said.

Its that bond that brings them success and the reason why this group who’ll all be back next year already have their sights set on another.

“Three-peat was on the mind before the two peat I’m not even going to lie, we are so ready for this and next year we’re going to be even better than this year and I’m super excited,” Schmidt said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.