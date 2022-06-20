Winona holds 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona-based non-profit organization “Our Voices” hosted the city’s 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, with the help of city leaders and businesses.

“This is the actual day where all of us were freed, and we celebrate that to show our appreciation,” said Organizer and Active “Our Voices” member Ajsha Morgan.

The celebration included painting and artwork, as well as speeches and performances, all with the purpose of raising awareness on the holiday.

“We have lots of spoken word, and I want them to feel the emotion that comes from the people who are making them because it is very powerful and impactful on us,” said Morgan.

“Our Voices” was founded in 2017 in Winona. The group has now grown to around 30 members.

