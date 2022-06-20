Advertisement

Winona holds 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona-based non-profit organization “Our Voices” hosted the city’s 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, with the help of city leaders and businesses.

“This is the actual day where all of us were freed, and we celebrate that to show our appreciation,” said Organizer and Active “Our Voices” member Ajsha Morgan.

The celebration included painting and artwork, as well as speeches and performances, all with the purpose of raising awareness on the holiday.

“We have lots of spoken word, and I want them to feel the emotion that comes from the people who are making them because it is very powerful and impactful on us,” said Morgan.

“Our Voices” was founded in 2017 in Winona. The group has now grown to around 30 members.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Dover woman found six days after falling in garage
Rochester police arrest shooting suspect connected to gas station incident
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Bad ass coffee
New coffee shop donates 10 percent of sales to animal shelter for grand opening

Latest News

Catalytic Converter Thefts
Catalytic converter thefts continue to soar, experts say it will get worse
Monthly Jazz Jam event in Winona holds Father’s Day gig
Winona holds 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration
Winona
Monthly Jazz Jam event in Winona holds Father’s Day gig