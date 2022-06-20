Advertisement

Two women hurt skydiving in Racine County

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two women suffered serious injuries while skydiving in Racine County on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called to Skydive Midwest, a skydiving facility in the village of Yorkville, around 1:40 p.m., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

A 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago were tandem skydiving, the sheriff's office said. Their parachute deployed but they lost control about 20 or 30 feet from the ground and crashed.

Both women sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to trauma centers.

According to Skydive Midwest’s website, in tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of at least 120 mph as they approach the earth.

