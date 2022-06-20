Today is a First Alert Day; heat indices will approach 100

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week today with a big dose of steamy sunshine across the region, and heat and humidity once again take center stage in the area. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-90s and heat indices will climb into the low 100s at times. There will at least be a gusty south breeze to stir the air a bit throughout the day. Expect those winds to reach 25 miles per hour at times. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of the area from 1:00 until 9:00 this afternoon and because of that, this is a KTTC First Alert Day.

We'll have sunny skies with gusty winds today and high temps will be in the 90s. Heat indices will be around 100. (KTTC)

Heat indices will be around 100 today. Be sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. (KTTC)

We'll have sunny skies throughout the day with gusty south winds and high temps will be in the mid-90s and heat indices will be in the 100 range. (KTTC)

A weak cold front will trigger strong thunderstorms well to our west later today and a few of those storms will possibly make their way into our area after midnight tonight. We’re not expecting severe weather locally, however, as that activity will have weakened during the night before arriving in the area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s with a moderate southwest breeze.

A few leftover thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday morning with abundant sunshine in the area otherwise. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 90s with a slight westerly breeze.

There will be several chances for rain this week, the strongest chance will be Saturday. (KTTC)

Cooler air will slowly trickle into the region ahead of high pressure that will arrive from the Plains on Wednesday. We’ll have mostly sunny conditions Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s and a slight northwest breeze will work to draw in some crisp, dry, less humid air.

After another bright, warm day Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-80s, a few thunderstorms will be possible late in the evening and overnight hours. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of Friday, especially in the morning hours. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Temps will be in the 90s to start the week, but 80s will become the rule later in the week and for the next several days. (KTTC)

A cold front will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a fair amount of sunshine likely.

We’ll have sunshine on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and abundant sunshine across the region under a large area of high pressure.

We'll have high temps in the 90s today and Tuesday with readings reaching the 80s for most of the next couple of week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.