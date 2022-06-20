Rochester man competes in 7th season of American Ninja Warrior

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man is making it on the big screen Monday night, for the 7th time.

45-year-old Roo Yori will be featured in Monday night’s episode of American Ninja Warrior. If you’ve watched Yori in any of the show’s previous seasons, you’ll remember him as the K9 Ninja.

Yori runs and operates a nonprofit called “Wallace the Pitbull Foundation.” He’s almost raised $100,000 for it, and uses the spotlight with the American Ninja Warrior to promote his message.

“The dogs, they don’t always necessarily have a voice, right. A lot of times people don’t even think about going to a shelter or rescue when they think about adding another dog to their home,” Yori said. “So hopefully this exposure gets people thinking about that, and hopefully saves some dogs lives in the process.”

Yori plans to continue competing, if he is able. He tells KTTC that he built a ninja obstacle course in his backyard to keep his skills sharp.

There will be a watch party Monday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wildwoods. Watch American Ninja Warrior live on KTTC at 7 p.m.

