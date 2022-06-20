Rochester leaders encourage community effort to combat heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the extreme heat Monday, the city of Rochester and Olmsted County are sharing ways to keep you and your loved ones to be safe.

Rochester Public Transit will be offering free rides Monday for anyone who needs a place to temporarily cool off. The Rochester Public Library will be open until 8 p.m. You can also cool off in the water. Beaches at Foster Arend, Chester Woods and Cascade Lake are all free Monday. The Salvation Army’s Community Center will be open as well, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public health officials encourage residents to stay cool, keep hydrated and be helpful to others.

“Maybe not all of our community has the privilege to air conditioning, or areas to get out of the heat,” Rochester Emergency Management Director Kyle Mirehouse said. “Whether that’s at home or a place of employment. So, we have teamed up with some folks within the city and county to offer areas for respite and a cool place to be.”

Rochester Public Utilities issues a high peak alert Monday. Its asking residents to turn their thermostat up and instead run fans. This will help conserve energy.

RPU is issuing a peak energy alert today. Please conserve electricity when possible including using large appliances after 10pm tonight.

Please set your AC to 78 degrees or higher and use ceiling fans to move warm air.

Thank you for your help! #rochmn pic.twitter.com/CineaMfxJr — RPU Alerts (@rpualerts) June 20, 2022

