Rochester Honkers host youth baseball camp

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Honkers baseball team hosted a youth baseball skills camp Monday morning at Mayo Field.

The event was a partnership between the Honkers and the Metro Baseball League, a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing the sport of baseball, helping children get involved early on in their lives. According to MLB, one of its goals is to “play ball while making memories.”

About 100 children ages 5-12 showed up at Mayo Field to get hands-on lessons from Honkers players and coaches.

“The kids are excited,” Brian Monohan with MBL said. “I heard a couple of them come out of the dugout saying “I am playing where the Honkers play.” You can just see the spark in their eyes. They are falling in love with baseball.”

Event organizers said they are teaching the children how to hit, pitch and run the bases, but they are also trying to teach them how to be good team players and citizens.

“Our mission is to grow the game of baseball,” Monohan said. “Rochester is a great member community. We want to help our communities, and let the kids have fun.”

Rochester Honkers head coach Andrew Urbistondo said the experience is valuable for the players, too.

“I think at the end of the day, the game of baseball is about paying it forward,” Urbistondo said. “Every single one of our guys here that’s paying it forward to these little guys had someone pay it forward to them. It’s exciting to see the guys mingle with the little fellas.”

MLB partners with 90 communities across Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.