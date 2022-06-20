Advertisement

One dead in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – One person died Monday morning in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on I-35.

According to Minnesota State patrol (MSP), a southbound Kenworth Semi Well Drilling Truck had a tire blow out causing the driver of the semi to lose control and cross the median. The semi then struck a northbound Dodge Ram pickup truck.

It happened at 8:08 a.m. near the southbound I-35 Exit 2 in Freeborn County.

State patrol says the semi was driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin and the driver of the Dodge Ram was a 22-year-old man from Glenville, Minnesota. The names of the drivers have not yet been released.

The incident report shows that the airbag was deployed in the Dodge Ram and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Freeborn County Sheriff, Glenville Fire, Albert Lea Fire, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Mayo Ambulance all assisted on scene.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday at 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Catalytic Converter Thefts
Catalytic converter thefts continue to soar, experts say it will get worse
Dover woman found six days after falling in garage
Brandi Krenz gets sworn in as first full-time female firefighter for Albert Lea Fire Rescue.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue makes historic hire

Latest News

Cheyenne Cadena
Lester Prairie Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old girl
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Rochester Honkers youth camp
Rochester Honkers host youth baseball camp
Rochester Honkers host youth baseball camp
Rochester Honkers host youth baseball camp