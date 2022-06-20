Monthly Jazz Jam event in Winona holds Father’s Day gig

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Jazz Jam fest happens every third Sunday of the month at Island City Brewing Company in Winona, and this month, the event happened to fall on Father’s Day.

Along with some help, the band is comprised of a father and two sons. They let anyone who shows up participate in making music. They also collect tips from the crowd throughout their sets, all of which go to local nonprofit organizations.

“I can’t personally think of a nicer way to spend Father’s Day than to be playing with my two sons and watching, we had another dad and another son here, and we had a dad and a bunch of his kids here today so it’s all great, music is the great equalizer,” said Eric Heukeshoven, a cofounder of the band.

The Jazz Jam first starting playing in 2017, and have raised over $13,000 for local nonprofits.

