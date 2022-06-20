Lester Prairie Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old girl

LESTER PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lester Prairie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Cheyenne Cadena.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Cadena was last seen at her residence on June 17. She is 4′11″ and weighs 95 pounds.

She was possibly wearing sweatpants or jeans with a crop top and a black sweatshirt prior to leaving. She wears black rimmed glasses and has a nose and belly button piercing.

It is unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle with friends.

If you have seen or know anything, contact the Lester Prairie Police Department via McLeod County Communications Center at 320-864-1359.

