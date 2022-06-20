Hot and humid weather continues Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We started off the new week with dangerous heat in the area, but little improvement is expected until the midweek. Conditions will remain warm and muggy through tonight with temperatures in the mid-70s and mostly clear skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 9 pm Monday.

Hourly heat index Monday (KTTC)

The heat and humidity continue Tuesday and are expected to remain just below alert criteria. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s. Heat index values will hover in the mid-90s, just below alert criteria. Widespread sunshine is on tap for the region with north winds at 5-15 mph.

A passing cold front will bring some relief from the heat and humidity to the region by Wednesday. Temperatures settle into the low 80s with partly sunny skies.

Rain and heat this week (KTTC)

Another quiet and warm day is on tap for Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and abundant sunshine.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances move in for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-80s.

Dry and sunny skies dominate once again for the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

