First Alert Day with scorching heat today; slightly cooler days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week today with a big dose of steamy sunshine across the region. Temperatures are warming through the 90s today as an air mass of tropical origin worked its way northward into the Upper Midwest ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the west. Expect a bright and sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid-90s and heat indices in the low 100s. A gusty south breeze, meanwhile, is doing what it can to stir the air for us. Expect those winds to reach 25 miles per hour at times. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of the area until 9:00 this evening and because of that, this is a KTTC First Alert Day.

A weak cold front will trigger strong thunderstorms well to our west later today and a few of those storms will possibly make their way into our area after midnight tonight. We’re not expecting severe weather locally, however, as that activity will have weakened during the night before arriving in the area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s with a moderate southwest breeze.

A few leftover thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday morning with abundant sunshine in the area otherwise. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 90s with a slight westerly breeze.

Cooler air will slowly trickle into the region ahead of high pressure that will arrive from the Plains on Wednesday. We’ll have mostly sunny conditions Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s and a slight northwest breeze will work to draw in some crisp, dry, less humid air.

After another bright, warm day Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-80s, a few thunderstorms will be possible late in the evening and overnight hours. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of Friday, especially in the morning hours. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

A cold front will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a fair amount of sunshine likely.

We’ll have sunshine on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and abundant sunshine across the region under a large area of high pressure.

