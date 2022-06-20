Appointments required: Mall of America offering COVID vaccine to children under 5

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KBJR/CBS) -- Following the recent authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, more sites are offering the vaccine again.

Mall of America (MOA) announced Monday they will be a vaccination site for Minnesota children between 6 months and 5 years old.

MOA will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are required, parents can book theirs here. https://my.primary.health/r/vaxmn.

Mall of America vaccine site hours:

Wednesdays through Fridays, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

