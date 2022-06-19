Heat and humidity arrives for Father’s Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a very pleasant start to the weekend on Saturday, but it won’t last long as the heat and humidity return early next week. Tonight, we’ll see clear and quiet skies with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

Hot and humid conditions arrive for Father’s Day on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and dew points well into the 60s. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected with heat index values in the mid-90s.

A First Alert Day is out for Monday due to the heat as the heat and humidity last into early next week. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with dew points in the low 70s and abundant sunshine. Heat index values around our area will range from the mid-90s to the low 100s. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day. Winds will be blustery out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

Conditions remain hot into Tuesday with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will remain in the 90s with breezy west winds.

Relief from the heat arrives Wednesday as afternoon highs settle into the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for an overall pleasant day.

Our quiet weather pattern continues into the late week with seasonably warm temperatures in the mid-80s.

While little to no rain is expected during the next several days, the best opportunity to see any rain in our area would be on Friday with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

