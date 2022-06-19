FIRST ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a bright and steamy Father’s Day this year, but the heat and humidity will stick around into the first part of the work week. Tonight, conditions remain warm and quiet with clear skies. Temperatures will cool into the low 70s with breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times.

A First Alert Day is in effect for Monday as dangerous heat rolls into our area. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid-90s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. A heat advisory will be in place for parts of southern Minnesota from 1 pm until 9 pm Monday as heat index values will likely be anywhere from 95 to 105 degrees. There will be widespread sunshine with blustery southwest winds at 10-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph at times. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated!

Conditions remain hot and muggy for Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. Expect a quiet day with partly sunny skies a breezy west winds.

Relief from the heat and humidity moves in for the mid and late week as afternoon highs settle into the low 80s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonably warm in the mid-80s with mainly sunny skies.

Rain chances will remain rather limited for our area this week, but our best opportunities for any wet weather will be Friday and Saturday with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday looks to be a beautiful and comfortable day with highs in the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine.

