Rochesterfest kicks off with Breakfast on the Farm

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was the official first day of the 40th annual Rochesterfest, and community members kicked off the celebration out on the farm.

Olmsted County Breakfast on the Farm is an event where families can spend some time and enjoy some breakfast on a local farm.

This year, Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota hosted for its third time in Rochesterfest history.

Children and their families could check out the cows, take a ride on a horse and carriage and of course eat some pancakes.

The event is a way to community members to get an inside look at what life is like on a dairy farm.

“We’re able to get some get some people that maybe don’t have the opportunity to grow up on a farm get a little bit of an interest in agriculture. There’s a lot of schools around that you could help build that interest in their future occupation or job and just kinda being able to help educate the public,” Gar-Lin Dairy Farm partner Vincent Migliazzo said.

Event organizers say around 2,000 people attended this year’s Breakfast on the Farm.

Gar-Lin Dairy Farm milks around 1,750 cows per day and farms 4,500 acres.

