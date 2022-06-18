Rochester police arrest shooting suspect connected to gas station incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man is in custody following a shooting outside a gas station early Wednesday morning. It happened at the Holiday gas station off 7th Street and North Broadway in Rochester.

Rochester police say officers arrested 38-year-old Lionell Bailey in connection with the shooting earlier this week. Bailey is being held on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a fire arm, second degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

RPD learned Bailey may be in the Winona area, and worked with the Winona Police Department, South East Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to arrest Bailey in Winona Thursday.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but a nearby home was struck by two bullets.

