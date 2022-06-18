Advertisement

Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; Headed to Miss America

Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINN. (KTTC) – 24-year-old, Rachel Evangelisto was crowned Miss Minnesota at the Miss Minnesota Scholarship Org. Pageant on Friday evening.

Evangelisto participated in the pageant with 20 other women.

According to her Miss Minnesota contestant bio page, she attended the University of Minnesota - Morris, where she got a degree in Political Science with an emphasis on Law.

Evangelisto works for the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) Division of Minnesota where she is a Guardian ad Litem.

She is also a member of the Húŋkpapȟa Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

Evangelisto will represent Minnesota at the next Miss America pageant.

