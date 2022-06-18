Advertisement

Instant family: Couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day

A couple in Texas will be celebrating Father’s Day with four newborn babies. (Source: KGNS)
By Justin Reyes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A couple in Texas is celebrating Father’s Day a little early as they welcome quadruplets into the world.

On Monday, the Laredo Medical Center announced that staff helped deliver the four baby girls for parents Ivan and Laura.

KGNS reports the quadruplets arrived at 7:42 a.m. with baby Ayleen leading the way, followed by Kiara, Mia and Ivana.

Hospital staff said the girls’ parents were delighted about their new instant family.

According to officials, the babies were the first set of quadruplets born at the medical center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
UPDATE: St. Charles Police capture suspect who ran from traffic stop
CRASH IN NORTHWEST ROCHESTER
Police investigating crash in NW Rochester
Motorcycle Crash
UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in crash near Byron
Josef Makatewassi was arrested on June 14.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested for threatening RPD officers
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

A migrant was stabbed to death in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent, according to a...
Migrant stabbed to death by Border Patrol agent in altercation, autopsy finds
Media set up before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over
Minnesota Democrats and Republicans reach an impasse
Gov. Walz reacts to unlikelihood of special session
FILE - Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco, on Feb. 24, 2019.
Court rejects Trump-era EPA finding that weed killer safe