Gov. Walz reacts to unlikelihood of special session

By Tom Overlie
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s Tom Overlie got the chance to speak to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Friday on the unlikelihood for a special legislative session that could have brought billions of dollars in tax cuts and new spending in Minnesota.

The Democratic governor told reporters late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders had “reached an impasse,” leaving about $7.2 billion of an original $9.25 billion surplus unspent.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller blamed Democrats for the impasse, saying they wanted too much in spending.

