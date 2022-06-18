Eyota American Legion hosts fourth annual PTSD Support & Awareness Ride

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Eyota American Legion members are hoping on their motorcycles and riding for a cause.

Saturday, dozens of legion members came together for its fourth annual PTSD Support and Awareness Ride.

Each rider paid $20 to participate in the ride. All of the proceeds are going toward Soldier’s 6. It’s a Minnesota-based organization that provides honorably discharged veterans and first responders with service dogs.

Supporting and bringing awareness to PTSD is important to the Eyota American Legion members, some of whom have dealt with PTSD themselves.

“We’re just bringing awareness and help to veterans and also veterans families and the community and say we got to start looking out for our vets, and not just us vets gotta look out for each other. The community’s gotta pull together and try to tell everybody hey it’s okay. Thanks for what you did,” Eyota American Legion Riders director & veteran Mark Maloney said.

The riders rode from Eyota down to Preston then to Mabel, went back up to Lewiston, then back to Eyota. They made stops at each American Legion post in the cities to spread the word on their mission.

In total, the riders traveled 150 miles.

