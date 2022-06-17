Silver Lake Boat & Bike Rentals open for the season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re in for some beautiful weather for this weekend, and what better way to enjoy it than getting out on the water.

Rochester’s Silver Lake Boat and Bike Rentals opened about a month ago.

The rental shop typically opens around May 1 but this year, it opened a couple weeks later because of the late arrival of summer.

You can rent paddleboats, kayaks, canoes and even bikes.

The shop is located only blocks from the Mayo Clinic.

“I think it’s nice to have something to unwind, especially if they’re here for troublesome reasons, so just a chance to relax and decompress. Just able to explore the park and the trail system around Silver Lake and the rest of Rochester,” Owens said.

The rental shop is open every weekday from noon until 7 and every weekend from 11 until 7. Those hours may change later in the summer when the sun begins to set earlier in the day.

