Rochester NAACP announces Juneteenth celebrations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced its programming for Juneteenth 2022 Friday.

Rochester NAACP is inviting the community to celebrate at the 17th Annual Juneteenth Celebration, which will once again be held in conjunction with Rochesterfest.

The Rochester Branch of the NAACP under the banner of Rochester Juneteenth Celebration, Inc has been hosting Juneteenth in Rochester since 2005.

There is a large agenda for celebrations including the history of Juneteenth and its importance, calls to action, food, live entertainment — LaSonya Natividad and The Soul Train, cultural dance, youth entertainment, music, and other programming.

The Juneteenth 2022 poster is below:

Juneteenth 2022 (Rochester Branch NAACP)

Two years after President Abraham Lincoln presented the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, on June 19, 1865, slaves in Texas finally received word that they were free. Black communities all over the United States celebrate this day which officially became a federal holiday in 2021.

Booth application and sponsorship details for Juneteenth can be found online here.

