Advertisement

Rochester NAACP announces Juneteenth celebrations

Juneteenth
Juneteenth(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced its programming for Juneteenth 2022 Friday.

Rochester NAACP is inviting the community to celebrate at the 17th Annual Juneteenth Celebration, which will once again be held in conjunction with Rochesterfest.

The Rochester Branch of the NAACP under the banner of Rochester Juneteenth Celebration, Inc has been hosting Juneteenth in Rochester since 2005.

There is a large agenda for celebrations including the history of Juneteenth and its importance, calls to action, food, live entertainment — LaSonya Natividad and The Soul Train, cultural dance, youth entertainment, music, and other programming.

The Juneteenth 2022 poster is below:

Juneteenth 2022
Juneteenth 2022(Rochester Branch NAACP)

Two years after President Abraham Lincoln presented the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, on June 19, 1865, slaves in Texas finally received word that they were free. Black communities all over the United States celebrate this day which officially became a federal holiday in 2021.

Booth application and sponsorship details for Juneteenth can be found online here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
UPDATE: St. Charles Police capture suspect who ran from traffic stop
CRASH IN NORTHWEST ROCHESTER
Police investigating crash in NW Rochester
Motorcycle Crash
UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in crash near Byron
Josef Makatewassi was arrested on June 14.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested for threatening RPD officers
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March

Latest News

School lunch
Local schools to offer summer meal programs
Paddleboat
Silver Lake Boat & Bike Rentals open for the season
Bad ass coffee
New coffee shop donates 10 percent of sales to animal shelter for grand opening
Splash pad site
Lincolnshire splash pad opening likely delayed until next summer