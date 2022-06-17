Advertisement

Police search for Rochester gas station robbery suspect

Shell Gas Station Robbery
Shell Gas Station Robbery(Rochester Police Department)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A suspect is on the loose after allegedly robbing a gas station in Northwest Rochester.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday at the Shell Gas Station on East River Road Northeast.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a black man walked into the gas station and asked to buy cigarettes.

The clerk went to grab some for him, but when she turned around, the suspect had a box cutter pointed at her and demanded money from the register.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The man left in a black Ford F-150 truck described with chrome trim and tinted windows.

If you have any information, please call the Rochester Police Department.

