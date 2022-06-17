Pleasant sunshine for Father’s Day weekend; hotter, more humid early next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached what looks to be the best weather day of the week as the combination of sunshine, light winds, and low humidity levels in the air will make for a comfortable end to the week and a terrific start to the weekend. High pressure will continue to slowly move through the Upper Mississippi Valley today, bringing pleasant weather to our area. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight north breeze that will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour.

We'll have mostly sunny skies today with high temps in the low 80s and light winds. (KTTC)

We'll have sunny skies throughout our day with a slight north breeze. (KTTC)

With a mainly clear sky tonight and light winds under that area of high pressure, temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 50s.

Temps will warm around 80 early in the weekend to the low 90s on Father's Day. (KTTC)

Saturday looks just as pleasant as high pressure continues to influence our local weather. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight southeast breeze that will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour at times and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A warm front will push through the region on Sunday, allowing warmer, more humid air to blow into the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll still enjoy abundant sunshine locally, but there will be slightly more humidity in the air. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with a south breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour for much of the day.

Monday looks like the hottest, most humid day of the upcoming week as a tropical air mass moves into the region. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-90s and a slight south breeze. Heat indices will reach 100 at times in the afternoon.

The best chances for rain next week will be in the middle of the week when isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area on Tuesday with a slightly better chance of scattered storms on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will cool from the low 90s to the mid-80s in the middle part of the week.

Temps will warm to the low and mid-90s by early next week. (KTTC)

The latter portion of next week will be bright and warm with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and it looks like we’ll have readings in the same range for the following weekend. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Friday or Friday night and early next Saturday.

We'll have sunshine throughout the weekend with high temps reaching the 90s at times. Next week will feature mainly 80s until the following weekend. (KTTC)

