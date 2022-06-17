Advertisement

New coffee shop donates 10 percent of sales to animal shelter for grand opening

Bad ass coffee
Bad ass coffee(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new coffee shop is opening its doors and immediately giving back to a

Friday, Bad Ass Coffee held its grand opening at the Eastwood Plaza in Southeast Rochester. The shop had its soft opening on May 3.

Ten percent of the shop’s sales Friday and Saturday are going toward Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.

Customers were able to meet Paws & Claws staff members and dogs up for adoption outside the shop.

It’s not your average coffee shop, this location has a unique name.

“It was named after the donkeys that would carry the beans down the hills and the villagers named them the bad ass ones for their hard work and consistency and their loyalty and they would just work and work and work, so they were the badass ones,” Bad Ass Coffee general manager Lori Heins said.

The grand opening continues Saturday from 8 in the morning to noon.

