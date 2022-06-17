Advertisement

Minnesota man dies in grain bin accident

grain bin
grain bin(WGEM)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPE, Minn. (KTTC) – An employee died in a grain bin incident Thursday night at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota.

According to Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it was dispatched at 9:16 p.m. to an employee who was trapped inside a grain bin.

Emergency responders retrieved the body of 36-year-old Paul Frantum of Pemberton, Minnesota and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Fire Department, Owatonna Fire Department, Waseca Fire Department, New Richland Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, North Air Care and the Steele County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

