Local schools to offer summer meal programs

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Schools may be out for summer, but some schools in our area are still providing students in need with a nutritious meal.

Class may no longer be in session, but some local schools are starting to offer its summer meal program for another summer to students.

School lunch
School lunch(KTTC)

Rochester Public Schools is once again offering its free summer meal program to kids ages one through 18, offering lunch and then breakfast for the next day.

Austin Public Schools will also be offering breakfast and lunch at no cost to kids one through 18 again this summer.

Winona Area Public Schools summer meal program is also returning this summer, offering free lunches to all children ages 18 and under.

Mason City Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to all children and teens between the ages of one and 18.

No registration or identification is required for this particular school meal program.

All four of these programs are currently up and running and will be providing meals through the middle of August.

